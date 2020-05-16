Architectural Digest video montage of the 14 best celebrity bedrooms

Celebrity Cribs: Nicole Scherzinger, Terry Crews, Scott Disick, Shay Mitchell & More Show Off Master Bedrooms [Video]

- By
Craftmark Homes at Clarksburg Town Center

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Rich people buy nice stuff. One of the nicest stuffs that rich people buy are houses. Often times, those rich people’s houses come outfitted with spectacular master bedrooms.

The folks at Architectural Digest have compiled a montage of some of the most impressive celebrity boudoirs that their camera lens has ever captured. If you like soaring views, cozy beds, clean lines, interesting artwork, expensive home goods, imaginative color palettes, and other such aspects of interior design, then you, our good friend, have clicked on the right post.

All sorts of famous faces from Nicole Scherzinger, to Terry Crews, to Scott Disick, to Shay Mitchell, and ten others are all featured in this video extravaganza. Maybe you need some new ideas for your own sleeping sanctuary. Perhaps your cake-clapping chamber could use some creative inspiration. Click the clip below and take a gander at how these folks are livin’.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: Celebrity Cribs, For Your Viewing Pleasure, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.