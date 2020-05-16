Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020
Graduate Together: Here’s How You Can Watch LeBron James, Barack Obama & More Honor The Class of 2020 TONIGHT!
Tonight at 8 PM, celebrities including LeBron James, President Barack Obama, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, and so many will take the virtual stage to celebrate this year’s graduates for “Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020.”
The one-hour remote event was put together by the XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation and supported by American Federation of Teachers will be shown on TVOne, MYCLEO, ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC as well as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, California Music Channel, CNN, ESPN, The CW, FOX Business Network, FOX News Channel, Twitter, Freeform, MSNBC, Univision and over a dozen other outlets and platforms.
The 44th President Of The United States will be joined by a number of high school students who are part of the Obama Foundation’s aim “to inspire, empower and connect people to change their world,” along with some pretty high profile friends, as mentioned above. Here’s a look at the full celebrity guest list expected for tonight’s festivities:
Barack Obama
LeBron James
Kane Brown
Bad Bunny
Timothée Chalamet
Chika
Lana Condor,
YBN Cordae
Charli D’Amelio
Dixie D’Amelio
David Dobrik
Dolan Twins
Loren Gray
Kevin Hart
H.E.R.
Chris Harrison
the Jonas Brothers featuring KAROL G,
Alicia Keys,
Liza Koshy
Julianne Moore
Maren Morris
Shaquille O’Neal
Brandan Bmike Odums
National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson,
Kumail Nanjiani
Lena Waithe
Ben Platt
Henry Platt
Jonah Platt
Megan Rapinoe
Yara Shahidi
Olivia Wilde, ]Pharrell Williams
Malala Yousafzai
Zendaya
You can stream, “Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020” at 8pm on 5/16 on TVOne.tv and MYCLEO.tv.
