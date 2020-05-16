Graduate Together: Here’s How You Can Watch LeBron James, Barack Obama & More Honor The Class of 2020 TONIGHT!

Tonight at 8 PM, celebrities including LeBron James, President Barack Obama, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, and so many will take the virtual stage to celebrate this year’s graduates for “Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020.”

The one-hour remote event was put together by the XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation and supported by American Federation of Teachers will be shown on TVOne, MYCLEO, ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC as well as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, California Music Channel, CNN, ESPN, The CW, FOX Business Network, FOX News Channel, Twitter, Freeform, MSNBC, Univision and over a dozen other outlets and platforms.

The 44th President Of The United States will be joined by a number of high school students who are part of the Obama Foundation’s aim “to inspire, empower and connect people to change their world,” along with some pretty high profile friends, as mentioned above. Here’s a look at the full celebrity guest list expected for tonight’s festivities:

Barack Obama

LeBron James

Kane Brown

Bad Bunny

Timothée Chalamet

Chika

Lana Condor,

YBN Cordae

Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

David Dobrik

Dolan Twins

Loren Gray

Kevin Hart

H.E.R.

Chris Harrison

the Jonas Brothers featuring KAROL G,

Alicia Keys,

Liza Koshy

Julianne Moore

Maren Morris

Shaquille O’Neal

Brandan Bmike Odums

National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson,

Kumail Nanjiani

Lena Waithe

Ben Platt

Henry Platt

Jonah Platt

Megan Rapinoe

Yara Shahidi

Olivia Wilde, ]Pharrell Williams

Malala Yousafzai

Zendaya

You can stream, “Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020” at 8pm on 5/16 on TVOne.tv and MYCLEO.tv.