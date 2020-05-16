Plot Twist! Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Video Was Actually Leaked By “Alleged” Murderer Gregory McMichael, He Did It To Himself

Holy s#it. The Ahmaud Arbery murder case just took a huge turn that is almost too stupid to be true but then again we’re talking about a white racist murderer so intelligence should always be considered AWOL.

According to a report by Atlanta’s WSB-TV, one of the men who is accused of killing our brotha, Gregory McMichael, has now been revealed as the person who is responsible for us seeing the video at all! Mark Winne spoke to attorney Alan Tuck who we previously reported had claimed responsibility for the leak and he finally revealed the truth he had been working hard to obfuscate.

“I didn’t want the neighborhood to become a Ferguson,” Tucker said.

Wowwww. When first asked about how he acquired the tape Tucker was real dodgy. Now he reportedly wants to “clear up the rumors” probably because he was looking crazy out here. Still does, to be honest. He goes on to say that Gregory McMichael brought him the video with hopes of getting it distributed to a local radio show.

“That young man did not deserve to be shot Tucker” told Winne in a conversation. “There was no reason in the world for Travis to pull a shotgun out of a damn truck. None,” Tucker told Winne.

This whole story and cover-up is some of the shadiest and stupidest criminal s#!t we’ve ever seen. Send ALL OF THEM to prison.