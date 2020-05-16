Details: Little Richard To Be Laid To Rest In Private Funeral At Historically Black College

Details surrounding rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard’s homegoing services have been shared. The “Tutti Frutti” musician will be buried at Oakwood University, a historically black university in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists….has left. You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well❤ pic.twitter.com/PsFH4SOUZy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 9, 2020

According to ABC News, Gerald Kibble, director of Oakwood Memorial Gardens, said the private funeral will be held Wednesday and will not be open to the public. Little Richard’s close friend Pastor Bill Minson said the singer was an alumnus of the university. The cemetery where he will be buried is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist university.

Little Richard died Saturday at the age of 87 in Tennessee due to bone cancer, his son Danny Penniman, confirmed his passing. The star’s lawyer, Bill Sobel was the one who revealed his cause of death, bone cancer.

RIP #LittleRichard the architect of rock n roll… pic.twitter.com/685HKldASk — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 9, 2020

According to his obituary, published by Guardian, Richard Wayne Penniman was born in Macon, Georgia, one of 12 children of Charles, a bricklayer, and his wife Leva Mae Stewart and he was raised as a Seventh-day Adventist.