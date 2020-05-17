QuaranFling: Lakers Star Kyle Kuzma Spotted Out Again With Rumored Boo Winnie Harlow

Kyle Kuzma has plenty of time on his hands since the current NBA season has been suspended thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of staying home and training for the season to resume like his unofficial boss LeBron James, Kuzma has been spotted out and about getting his lover boy on.

This past week, model Winnie Harlow was spotted quarantining at the baller’s Los Angeles home. Usually, this would be a 50/50 chance that the two were dating, but with LA under strict stay at home orders, anyone traveling to see someone is probably more than just friends. After all, no one is going to be out and about risking their health and potentially catching the coronavirus for an acquaintance or just a casual pal. According to TMZ, just as the rumors were dying down, the pair were spotted out holding hands and looking like true love birds.

L.A. Lakers star Kyle Kuzma … spotted holding hands with supermodel Winnie Harlow — and we’ve got the pics! The two were gettin’ couple-y during a masked stroll through L.A. on Friday — and sources confirm that they are in fact a couple! We’re told the two first met at the Harper’s Bazaar party during NY Fashion Week back in Sept. and clearly there was a spark. They’ve been officially dating for about a month and they’re quarantining together!

In LA celebrity culture, nothing says “we’re officially together” more than strolling in public and holding hands in an area notorious for the paparazzi. Congrats to the new couple! Hopefully, Winnie can inspire him to return to the court better than ever once basketball does come back.