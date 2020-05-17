Summer Walker Announces EP With QuaranTRAP, Fans Say She Looks Strikingly Different

“Who’s that girl?” That’s the question some fans are asking after a certain songstress teased new music with a sexy Quarantine thirst trap. Summer Walker has been absent from the music scene lately but active on social media, sharing pictures and videos of her quarantined life in L.A. that includes hiking, safely social distanced mirror twerks, and yoga amid picturesque views.

Now, however, it looks like Summer’s ready to get back to the music despite previously telling fans that she was quitting the business.

In a Saturday evening post, Summer announced that her upcoming EP will be produced by NO1. The announcement post featured Summer in the studio sporting full glam and a white cutout jumpsuit.

And while fans were excited to see that the “Over It” singer’s dropping a project, some couldn’t help but notice Summer’s strikingly different look.

“Did she get more work done?” asked one fan. “U don’t look like you summer 🤦‍♀️,” added another.

On Twitter, fans seemed even more confused.

Summer walker doesn’t look like Summer Walker anymore https://t.co/cbn2h4DQFg — 3’Sosa🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@BobbyEderaro) May 17, 2020

This ain’t Summer Walker. This Autumn Runner. I don’t know who that woman is.🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/c1KI9y4FXU — . . .♠欲望永远 . . . (@theonlyycali) May 17, 2020

Summer who previously sparked rhinoplasty rumors and has seemingly reconciled with her producer bae London On Da Track has yet to respond. You can see London in the third slide of the below Instagram post.

If you’re curious about Summer’s new look, there’s actually an explanation for it…

Hit the flip.