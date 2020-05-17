For Your Viewing Pleasure: Kehlani Reveals To Nick Cannon Why She Didn’t Do Press For Such A Long Time [Video]

Following the release of her new album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, Kehlani has been making every stop imaginable (virtually, of course) to promote her album and let the world know the answers to all of their most pressing questions. One of her latest stops was at Los Angeles radio station Power 106, where she talked to Nick Cannon about the album.

During the interview, it’s easy to tell that Kehlani is comfortable talking to the radio host, which builds a great foundation for a very open and honest conversation. Throughout the back and forth, the singer speaks on the new album, what her favorite songs on the project are, what it feels like to break down during the music making process, and how the title of the project ended up coming from a conversation with the one and only Aubrey Graham. Plus, Kehlani went on to speak about her community service, how having a kid changes your perspective on everything and makes you look at relationships differently, and why she has not done a lot of interviews throughout her career.

Check out the video down below to see the full interview between Nick Cannon and Kehlani for yourself: