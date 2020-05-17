Ludacris & Nelly's Nostalgia-Splashed Verzuz Battle Shatters The Gram
Motorola Razr Music: Ludacris & Nelly’s Vokál Veloured Verzuz Sends Jersey Dress Twitter Into A TIZZY
Last night’s veloured out Verzuz battle between St. Louis chart-topper Nelly and ATL game-changer Ludacris was another hilariously malfunctional matchup that attracted over 400,000 industry tastemakers, culture curators, actors, athletes, brands, fans and haters for the hottest early 2000s party of 2020–no, seriously.
Whew, it was truly a nostalgic experience that started off rough with Nelly’s sketchy dial-up internet but ended strong with both Pop Rap legends playing their biggest smashes back-to-back in unforgettable moments that reminded everyone just how poppin’ they were in that golden era.
Peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over Luda & Nelly’s nostalgia-splashed Verzuz battle on the flip.
