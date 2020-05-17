Pew Pew Pew! Did Obama Fire Shots At The Toddler-In-Chief During Saturday’s Televised “Graduate Together” Commencement Speech? [VIDEO]

Last night numerous networks (including our own, TVOne and CleoTV) aired the “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” special which included big name guests like LeBron James, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, Dua Lipa and more — but the man of the hour was clearly former forever President Barack Obama, who delivered a commencement address that reminded the whole world what real leadership looks and sounds like.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama aimed thinly-veiled criticism at the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/ZtbrEeIuyS — Reuters (@Reuters) May 17, 2020

Of course the part of the speech that addressed the crisis of leadership during the COVID-19 has been getting TONS of attention because of certain comments that seem to take aim at the fact that the emperor is bucky nekkid the current President of the United States has no answers for all the problems our nation is facing.

This pandemic has shaken up the status quo and laid bare a lot of our country’s deep-seated problems — from massive economic inequality to ongoing racial disparities to a lack of basic health care for people who need it. It’s woken a lot of young people to the fact that the old ways of doing things just don’t work; that it doesn’t matter how much money you make if everyone around you is hungry and sick; and that our society and our democracy only work when we think not just about ourselves, but about each other. It’s also pulled the curtain back on another hard truth, something that we all have to eventually accept once our childhood comes to an end. And all those adults that you used to think were in charge and knew what they were doing? Turns out that they don’t have all the answers. A lot of them aren’t even asking the right questions. So, if the world’s going to get better, it going to be up to you.

We think Obama’s critique was more than fair. Don’t you?

Watching President Obama’s graduation address tonight I think I finally understand Obamagate. It’s the scandal of having a president being able to speak with empathy, humor, insight, inspiration and in complete and coherent sentences. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) May 17, 2020

Dan Rather sure does! Come on now… Barack Obama isn’t the only one who noticed the Emperor is bucky nekked….

