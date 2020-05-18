Messy Troll: Tekashi 6ix9ine Shares Alleged Video Of Snoop Dogg CREEPING With Celina Powell, Tags His Wife

How did we end up here?!

Last week we reported that Celina Powell was advertising a “tape” of her allegedly engaging in an affair with married rapper Snoop Dogg and somehow ubiquitously disliked rapper Tekashi 69 is inserting himself in their mess.

6ix9ine posted and deleted alleged footage of Snoop and Celina together in what appears to be Snoop’s crib and some other clip of them on facetime. The unloved rapper is on a Snoop Dogg trolling spree right now. Apparently, on the day Tekashi was released, Snoop posted this message:

“They gotta stop pushing this 🐀 all these media outlets making snitching cool I’m old school f*** 69 and everybody pushing his line right now all New York. Gz. Feel me on this and if u don’t f*** u2. 💪🏾 @meekmill If u allow sucka shit then u a sucka. Love u cuz stay sucka free.”

Tekashi has been clapping back at him online ever since, but in his latest stunt, he’s dragging his wife, Shante Broadus, into their beef.

“For 2 years while I was in jail PEOPLE STARTED WITH ME trying to end my career and it didn’t work now they say LEAVE ME ALONE 😂😂😂 this the world we live in GO APOLOGIZE TO YA WIFE @bosslady_ent.”

SMH. Thoughts?