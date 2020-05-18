All Eyez On Issa: Funniest Tweets From Last Night’s Mostly Molly-less “Insecure” Episode

Kelli: “Are you going to call Molly? Me if I was Issa: #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/YEZUmorO1H — Ari LaBeija (@TheBaddestMitch) May 18, 2020

Last night’s blink-and-you-missed-it episode focused mostly on Issa who attempted (and failed miserably) to do random good deeds in the aftermath of her spicy BFF blowup with Molly that continues to linger without any resolution in sight.

Now, if you were looking for Issa and Molly to address what happened at the now infamous block party, you were left disappointed at the end of the breezy episode where we see Issa leaving a restaurant to avoid dealing Molly.

In that moment, we learned that Issa is no longer overextending herself as the bigger person in every situation while also hinting that her relationship with Molly might actually be more damaged than we know.

