Funniest Tweets From Last Night's Episode Of "Insecure"
All Eyez On Issa: Funniest Tweets From Last Night’s Mostly Molly-less “Insecure” Episode
- By alexbossip
1 of 10
❯
❮
Last night’s blink-and-you-missed-it episode focused mostly on Issa who attempted (and failed miserably) to do random good deeds in the aftermath of her spicy BFF blowup with Molly that continues to linger without any resolution in sight.
Now, if you were looking for Issa and Molly to address what happened at the now infamous block party, you were left disappointed at the end of the breezy episode where we see Issa leaving a restaurant to avoid dealing Molly.
In that moment, we learned that Issa is no longer overextending herself as the bigger person in every situation while also hinting that her relationship with Molly might actually be more damaged than we know.
Peep the funniest tweets from the latest episode of “Insecure” on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.