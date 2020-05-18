MORE Hilarious Tweets From Ludacris & Nelly’s Hpnotiq-Splashed Verzuz Battle

Nelly dancing to his track nobody heard of pic.twitter.com/m25xnwoSLA — Call me E (@DatDudeEasy) May 17, 2020

We’re back with more hilarious tweets from Luda & Nelly’s veloured out Verzuz battle that was yet another unforgettably malfunctional matchup between two legendary creators of MySpace profile anthems that attracted over 400,000 industry tastemakers, culture curators, actors, athletes, brands, fans and haters for the littest living room party since the last one.

Whew, it was truly a nostalgic experience that soared after Nelly Riley’s struggly dial-up internet almost shut everything down and sparked endless slander in the midst of the star-studded celebration of CLASSIC Motorola Razr music that ran the world during the 2000s.

This is def how your man be lookin at you when he realizes you should’ve been cut off 3 drinks ago 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/zAKbZ0si8q — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) May 17, 2020

