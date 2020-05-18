Gilbert Arenas Reveals How A Homeless Man Helped Him Win $300,000 Lottery
Serendipity: Gilbert Arenas Reveals How A Homeless Man Helped Him Win $300,000 Lottery
Not only did Gilbert Arenas win the lottery, but the story behind how he did it makes things all the more incredible. The former NBA player took to Instagram on Sunday to tell the story behind how he won $300,000 playing the Powerball.
According to Arenas, on May 12, he rushed to play his lottery numbers at his favorite gas station before it closed. Soon, he realized his car didn’t have much gas, and he left his wallet at home, only had $10 on him.
As he stopped at a gas station alonng the way, a homeless man approached him and asked Arenas for money. He told the man he only had $10 on him but could give him $5 and use the rest for gas. The man asked Arenas where he was going, and for some reason, Arenas lied and said a gas station that was farther away than the one he was actually going to. The man told Arenas he wouldn’t make it on $5 and said to “keep the $10 and after u win, hook me up with $20.” Arenas’ favorite gas station was closed by the time he got there.
The next day, Arenas woke up to a text saying, “Congratulations U won 300k.” But of course, he ignored it because he thought it was a scam. But when he went to his favorite gas station later that day to play the Powerball, the owner told him “you won i texted u. I said, ‘huh I didn’t play yesterday.’ He said, ‘I played ur numbers for u becuz I was closing early and u WON.’”
So, on Saturday, Arenas says that he visited the homeless man and “gave him his cut,” in an amount he didn’t disclose. “He jumped up and hugged me for 5 mins crying and then started to pray,” Arenas explained. “I’ve given back to the homeless BUT never was blessed by one. His good hearted jester of me making it back home blessed that ticket.”
View this post on Instagram
This caption is not about good deed but about a struggling mans sacrifice and belief 🙏🏾 may 12th I rushed out the house to play my lotto numbers😬forgot my money and the car was on E🤷🏾♂️ I had a whole $10 in the car😂😂😂 I pulled up to the gas station to get $10 worth so I can head to (my hook up gas station) and then a struggling man says (hey sir can u spare me some change) my first thought was 🗣PHUCK I don't have time for this shit today😩 so I said mannn I have $10 for some gas and that's it,I have 8 mins to get to the other gas station to play my numbers before it's to late🤯 he says u can play here…I said the other gas station lets me push the buttons myself🤪 he then says how far u going! My brain is saying (the fuck u asking all the questions for ) so I was only going to CALABASAS which was 7 mins away but lied and said Thousand Oaks which was at least 16 mins away so before he did the math on everything I said " 8 mins before the cut off but it's 16 mins away" I said listen I'll just use $5 dollars for gas and u can have the other $5 😇 he then says (from here to Thousand Oaks and back) u won't make it on $5 so KEEP the $10 and after u WIN hook me up with $20! I said are u sure he said yes 💯 I know ur gonna win💯 by the time I got to the my hookup gas station they were closed I guess they closed early for repair so I didn't get to play my numbers😡😡😡 I wake up to a text Wednesday morning saying congratulations U won 300k 😱 I've heard this scammer type shit happening so I ignored the next becuz I didn't get to play my numbers so I couldn't have won shit….I went to the gas station later that day to play powerball that was later that night and the owner runs out saying YOU WON i texted u 👀 I said huh I didn't play yesterday..he said I played ur numbers for u becuz I was closing early and u WON 😱🤯 long story short…..I pulled up on my guy yesterday and gave him his cut (for his safety) won't say the number 🤐he jumped up and hugged me for 5 mins crying and then started to pray💯 I've given back to the homeless BUT never was blessed by one 🙏🏾😇 his good hearted gesture of me making it back home blessed that ticket💯 #happysunday
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.