Serendipity: Gilbert Arenas Reveals How A Homeless Man Helped Him Win $300,000 Lottery

Not only did Gilbert Arenas win the lottery, but the story behind how he did it makes things all the more incredible. The former NBA player took to Instagram on Sunday to tell the story behind how he won $300,000 playing the Powerball.

According to Arenas, on May 12, he rushed to play his lottery numbers at his favorite gas station before it closed. Soon, he realized his car didn’t have much gas, and he left his wallet at home, only had $10 on him.

As he stopped at a gas station alonng the way, a homeless man approached him and asked Arenas for money. He told the man he only had $10 on him but could give him $5 and use the rest for gas. The man asked Arenas where he was going, and for some reason, Arenas lied and said a gas station that was farther away than the one he was actually going to. The man told Arenas he wouldn’t make it on $5 and said to “keep the $10 and after u win, hook me up with $20.” Arenas’ favorite gas station was closed by the time he got there.

The next day, Arenas woke up to a text saying, “Congratulations U won 300k.” But of course, he ignored it because he thought it was a scam. But when he went to his favorite gas station later that day to play the Powerball, the owner told him “you won i texted u. I said, ‘huh I didn’t play yesterday.’ He said, ‘I played ur numbers for u becuz I was closing early and u WON.’”

So, on Saturday, Arenas says that he visited the homeless man and “gave him his cut,” in an amount he didn’t disclose. “He jumped up and hugged me for 5 mins crying and then started to pray,” Arenas explained. “I’ve given back to the homeless BUT never was blessed by one. His good hearted jester of me making it back home blessed that ticket.”