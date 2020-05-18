MAFS: Pastor Cal Speaks On THAT Tumultuous Tenth Season ‘Who Are These People?!’ (Exclusive)

Pastor Cal KNOWS you saw alllll the craziness that went down during arguably the most contentious season of Lifetime’s “Married At First Sight” and he’s issuing a response. As previously reported season 10 ended with only Jessica and Austin staying together after a season filled with lies, explosive arguments, and social media shade.

In particular, folks were taken aback by the antics of grooms Brandon, Michael, and Zack who stole the show with their ridiculousness. Brandon wed Taylor blindly at the altar before feuding with (AND CUSSING OUT) production, Michael or “LIEchael” as fans called him, seemingly lied to his wife Meka about almost everything including being a yoga instructor, and rambling Zack told his wife Mindy he wasn’t “growing in attraction to her”, refused to move in with her and started an inappropriate friendship with her homegirl.

Disgruntled “Married At First Sight” fans couldn’t believe what they saw especially when it was revealed at the #MAFS reunion that (now exes) Brandon and Taylor were arrested for a D.C. bar altercation and have restraining orders against each other.

According to Pastor Cal, the experts and production crew were just puzzled as everyone else about what went down on season 10.

“The audience was not anymore surprised than Dr. Pepper, Dr.Viviana, and myself,” Pastor Cal told Deputy Editor Dani Canada during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “We were like, who are these people?! I swear to you when we interviewed them from day one it was like, ‘Oh my God, this is gonna be the best season of ever!’ Everybody passed their psychiatric test, they passed their background checks—and then lights come on, camera, action and….WHAT THE HECK?!”

Still, Pastor Cal sang the praises of cast members as individuals and even included Zack in the mix.

“Individually there are some awesome people in season 10,” said Pastor Cal. “Jessica and Austin, I love Meka, I would adopt her. Mindy—Mindy is top-notch! Just a top-notch woman. Oh my God and Derek is awesome.” “Honestly, Zack’s not a bad dude,” said Pastor Cal. “Zack, as long as he ain’t married—Zack is okay. All of them have great qualities!”

