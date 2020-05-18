For The Hairy Ladies: Draya Michele Removes Follicles From Her Face In A Tutorial [Video]

Last week we had Toni Braxton was showing us her quarantine pedicure and this week we get a hair removal step-by-step from Draya Michele. The ex-reality star and entrepreneur is showing fans how to safely rid the upper lip of hair. The vlog comes from her series on youtube where Draya pulls viewers behind the scenes into her home life.

In the clip, Draya uses a safe-for-the-face product that melts away her lip hair. In previous blogs, she’s shared her overall skincare routine and more recently, her favorite salmon dish and recipe. Are we here for domesticated Draya?!?!

Good to see the single mom being gentle with herself. Hit play to see it!