Poor ‘Targeted’ Thang: NeNe Explains Her Multiple #RHOAReunion Walk Offs, Posts ‘Proof’ Of Sabotage

NeNe knows you think she was being dramatic by walking away from her laptop TWICE during the RHOA Reunion, and she’s offering an explanation. During the virtual sitdown, NeNe feuded with Kandi over claims that she shaded her and complained that Kandi continuously gets spinoff shows.

When Kandi asked Nene to be specific about who gets spinoffs since NeNe was adamant that it wasn’t her, a shouting match started. NeNe ranted about Kandi being “Miss Boring” and tried to shut her down with a “Girl, bye!”, causing Kandi to list off her accomplishments and read her with an epic quote; “I’m embedded in your motherf–king brain, b***!”

“‘Bye, b***!’ That’s all you can say is ‘bye,'” Kandi clapped back. “But you can’t stop seeing me, b***, because I’m everywhere, b****. I’m everywhere, and you’re gonna continue to see me. You been knowing me since before I got here, b***. You been singing my songs, b***. I got you over here singing my songs.” “You been knowing me, and you’re gonna keep knowing me!” she added. “I’m embedded in your brain, b***. I’m embedded in your motherf–king brain, b****!”

Shortly thereafter NeNe turned her camera away and walked off.

OOP!

Kandi also reiterated her embedded brain shade on IG with a post showing NeNe singing one of her Xscape songs at karaoke. She also unfollowed her on the social platform.

Meanwhile, NeNe posted a lengthy note explaining why she “removed herself” from the reunion. According to Ms. Leakes, she was “targeted” during the Zoom meeting in particular by producers.

“All this and so much more felt like the rules only applied to me and that I was being held to a different standard than others but you continue to be the judge,” wrote NeNe.

That poor “targeted” thang!

NeNe’s since shared “proof” that she was set up—hit the flip.