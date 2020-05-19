Get Well: Wendy Williams Goes On Hiatus Due To Health Concerns

Sad news for ‘Wendy @ Home’ fans. Coveted daytime TV Queen Wendy Williams will be pressing pause on her daily talk show due to concerns regarding Graves’ disease. Wendy had been continuing her syndicated program from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, covering hot topics and conducting interviews by video.

Yesterday, an announcement was posted to Wendy’s Instagram account telling viewers that the show will be going on hiatus. According to Variety, repeats of “The Wendy Williams Show” will air, while the show is away temporarily.

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment,” a spokesperson for the show says in a statement to Variety. “We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the ‘Wendy@Home’ shows. More updates on a return date will follow.”

Wendy first spoke about living with Graves’ disease, a condition that causes the immune system to attack the thyroid, in 2018. At that time, she took a three-week hiatus to take care of herself before returning to finish the season. We hope she feels better soon!