May Madness: Toxic Twitter Compares Future’s Birthday Tweet To Baby Future Vs. Russell Wilson’s Mushy Birthday Message; Ashy Shenanigans Ensue

Future Wishes Baby Future A Happy Birthday On Twitter, Sparks Shenanigans
By now, you should expect ashy shenanigans on baby Future’s birthday that started with the annual birthday wishes from his biological father Future and step-daddy Russell Wilson who tweeted within an hour of each other in the latest chapter of our fave celebrity co-parenting saga.
Now, if you’ve been following this story from Day 1, you know this is a sore subject for the Future Hive/Child Support Twitter who despise “cornball” Russell Wilson and his parenting style.
This would explain the outrage of Russell’s saying “daddy loves you” in the mushy message (with an adorable) fueling all sorts of ashy shenanigans across Twitter.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Future and Russell Wilson wishing baby Future happy birthday in vastly different tweets on the flip.
