SZA, Kandi Burruss, and Carl Anthony Payne star in Looking For LaToya
Cameo Crazy: SZA, Kandi Burruss, And Carl Anthony Payne Star In Insecure’s Inside Drama ‘Looking For LaToya’ [Video]
Insecure season 4 has been DRAMA from the beginning but nothing has been more dramatic than their in-house Lifetime-esque series Looking For LaToya.
The show plays out in the Insecure world as characters react to the ongoing TV series about a missing 21-year-old Black woman named LaToya Thompson who is missing and her family’s desperate search to find out where she is and who might have taken her.
While the subject is serious and we have no doubt that Issa & co. added this to season 4 to highlight the ongoing problem of missing Black girls, but the casting of the semi-serious gag is taking the internet by storm!
SZA, plays LaToya, Kandi Burruss plays her mother, and Carl Anthony Payne plays the father. The reactions have been hilarious.
Peep the newly released trailer for Looking For LaToya in the clip below.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.