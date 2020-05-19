Kung-Fu Kenny SZN: TDE CEO Top Dawg Tells Fans Kendrick Lamar ‘Will Return Soon’

Whether you’re someone who has absolutely hated every second of being quarantined or you’re thriving while being able to avoid human contact for the foreseeable future, we all need something to look forward to in a time life this. While the possibility of attending concerts or any other large gatherings seems to be extremely far off in the future, we can only hope that our favorite artist continue to drop new music, regardless of the fact that they can’t make a bunch of money off of it via touring–at least, not right now.

Right before the coronavirus started to take a serious turn for the worse at the top of the year, fans were speculating that Kendrick Lamar was getting ready to drop some new music. After a long bout of touring and three years since he dropped his last solo project, DAMN., the notoriously private rapper was getting spotted out and about throughout Los Angeles, sparking rumors that he was getting ready to step back into the spotlight.

Whether the speculation had some truth to it or not, that was all nipped in the bud by COVID-19. But now, it looks like fans might actually have some new music from Kendrick sometime in the near future.

On Sunday night, while streaming on Instagram Live, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith offered his loyal followers with an update on Kung Fu Kenny’s whereabouts. “Stay patient,” he wrote in a comment during his stream. “King Kendrick will return soon.”

Top Dawg promises Kendrick Lamar will return soon🙏 pic.twitter.com/wPrDw3fOmo — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) May 18, 2020

Top didn’t give away any more details, like when to expect this new music from Lamar, but this is the first confirmation we’ve gotten from the TDE team regarding Kendrick in a long while. Plus, this is the longest the rapper has gone without dropping a solo project since he first started releasing music.

Kendrick, we’re ready when you are.