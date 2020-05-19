Jesus Take The Wheel: Grubhub Driver Turns Himself Into The Police After Allegedly Running Over A Restaurant Worker In Chicago

The Grubhub driver that allegedly hit and injured a restaurant worker has turned himself into the police.

According to reports from the Chicago Sun-Times, the incident happened at Ms. T’s Southern Fried Chicken in Chicago on Friday night. Angenita Tanner, the owner, told reporters that an exchange took place about an hour before the incident when she asked a Grubhub delivery driver to stay outside of the establishment in order to maintain social distancing. Tanner went on to say that the driver became angry and started kicking the door before returning to his car.

Tanner and her daughter, Bijan Early, ended up calling the police before following the driver to the car to prevent him from leaving the scene. That’s when the driver allegedly struck Early with his car.

According to witnesses, the dragged Early her for up to 40 feet, which is said to have resulted in a broken pelvis, arms, and legs. She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she had surgery for her injuries.

Following video footage of the encounter circulating the internet, Grubhub released a statement saying the company is “shocked and appalled” by what went down. It also says it’s currently working with the police and has ended the driver’s contract with them.

Now, the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce is coordinating with Tanner’s family to create a fundraiser. You can watch some of the graphic footage from the incident down below, if you so please: