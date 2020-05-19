Kyla Pratt’s Appearance On ‘Insecure’ Is A Reminder That She Is A BADDIE And An ICON

Kyla Pratt made a surprise cameo on Insecure this week and it was one of the best in the show’s history as she played a pranking fiancé out on her bachelorette party. As soon as she hit the scene she had the internet exploding with joy over her appearance. That’s just because we love Kyla so much.

We all felt like we grew up with her and watching her still be great is always a joy to see. Here’s the thing about Kyla: she’s been with us as we grew up and now has grown up to be an absolute baddie in her own right.

Hit the flip and see her in her glory and some of the moments we’ve come to know and love her for.