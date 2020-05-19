F**k 12: Connecticut State Trooper Loses His Donut-Eating Mind Threatening To Throw Handcuffed Motorist Off Bridge [Video]

Police are already not wrapped too tight, but Connecticut State Trooper Spina is particularly short of all the sandwiches necessary for a picnic.

A motorist video recorded his interaction with Trooper Spina after he was pulled over for shooting him the middle finger while he chased another car that was speeding. Clearly, Spina was overreacting from the very beginning and it only gets worse as the traffic stop progresses. The motorist was placed in handcuffed when Spina spotted marijuana in the car and that’s when s#!t went SUPER left.

Spina can be heard threatening to throw the motorist off the bridge that they’re standing on.

