“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Romeo And Master P Plan A Sitdown With The Cast [VIDEO]

“Growing up Hip Hop” is headed toward even more drama in Thursdays upcoming episode. We haven’t seen much of Romeo in recent episodes but all that is about to change. He’s been sort of estranged from the rest of the cast, ever since informing Angela Simmons that he was unfriending her, but now he and his pops, Master P, want the whole cast of “Growing Up Hip Hop” to sit down and discuss their differences. We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure below featuring Boogie and Eric as they let Lil Twist know what P and Rome have planned:

Safe to say Twist would rather be somewhere else than sitting down with Romeo and P. Do you think this whole Romeo and Angela ordeal has been overblown?

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Romeo’s sit-down sparks an uproar throughout the entire cast. Eric is caught in the crossfire and Angela puts Romeo on full blast. After Egypt battles Briana with her fists, she’s forced to suffer the wrath of her mother Pepa.

GROWING UP HIP HOP – “THE SETUP” – Airs Thursday, May 21st at 9/8C on WeTV, will you be watching?

We definitely want to see how Pepa plans on punishing Egypt. Considering she’s not a little girl anymore — is punishment even the right word? Also how do you feel about Egypt getting physical? Violence doesn’t seem called for in this case but clearly Briana has been problematic for Egypt ever since Sam came into the picture.

Also we’re wondering how exactly Angela plans to put Romeo on blast. Does she have text messages or other receipts that will show anything other than what we have already seen on the show? Was this the moment that pushed the Millers over the edge?