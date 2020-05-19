OWN Announces 5th And Final Season Of “Greenleaf” Will Air 6/23 With Spinoff To Follow

Good news for “Greenleaf” fans! While the upcoming fifth season will be the final season for the series, OWN announced today that the network is currently in development with Lionsgate on a spin-off of the megachurch drama from award-winning creator and executive producer Craig Wright. The network revealed the development news with a spin-off teaser spot.

From the inception of “Greenleaf,” Wright and executive producer Oprah Winfrey envisioned that the story told by the Lionsgate and Harpo Films produced series would span five seasons, with Wright contemplating a spin-off. Fans of the show helped accelerate plans for the spinoff after expressing their support when the final season was announced, reaffirming its passionate fan base.

“Greenleaf” takes viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful. The series stars Merle Dandridge as Grace Greenleaf; Keith David as Bishop James Greenleaf; Lynn Whitfield as Lady Mae Greenleaf; Kim Hawthorne as Kerissa Greenleaf; Lamman Rucker as Jacob Greenleaf; and Deborah Joy Winans as Charity Greenleaf-Satterjee. “Greenleaf’s” fifth and final season will premiere on Tuesday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out the teaser for Season 5 below:

Never lose faith. #Greenleaf returns Tuesday, June 23 at 9|8c. pic.twitter.com/Tug1G5KsGB — Greenleaf OWN (@GreenleafOWN) May 19, 2020

Viewers can now catch up on the complete first four seasons of “Greenleaf” on Netflix.