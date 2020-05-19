Prison Inmate BlockBoyJmomey Has Become The Latest TikTok Sensation

Welcome To 2020: This Prison Inmate Has Become The Latest TikTok Sensation Thanks To His Creative Cuisine [Video]

- By

TikTok

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

If you needed any more proof that 2020 is unpredictable as hell, look no further.

The latest TikTok sensation being praised freely all over the internet is actually in prison. An inmate by the name of Jeron Combs aka blockboyjmomey on TikTok has millions of accumulative TikTok views after sharing his resourceful recipes for treats like birthday cake and tacos. The most appealing part of Combs’ videos is what he does with how little he has…

Like his birthday cake video for instance. Combs seems to make some type of dough from scratch and tops it with a wrapped cake treat available in his facility.

@blockboyjmomey

♬ It’s Your Birthday – R. Kelly

The other sharable part of his videos is people wondering and asking out loud, how does he have a phone? Peep his taco Tuesday video.

@blockboyjmomey

Just another day #free jmoney

♬ Yummy – Justin Bieber

We can’t say this is the most absurd thing we’ve seen so far this year but it’s pretty high up there. Have your fun, J Momey!

