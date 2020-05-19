Here's What Happened When Nancy Pelosi Called Trump "Morbidly Obese"
Here’s What Happened When House Speaker Pelosi Called Trump “Morbidly Obese”
It seemed like just another random Tuesday in quarantine until a clip of House Speaker Pelosi calling Trump “morbidly obese” hit Al Gore’s internet and stirred up hilarious chaos across social media.
“I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group & in his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese,” said Pelosi in response to Anderson Cooper’s question about Trump (allegedly) taking unproven anti-Malarial drug Hydrochloroquine to combat COVID.
Naturally, crusty Trump minions cried foul despite their burger-gobbling leader being a notorious bully who enjoys insulting strong, powerful and respected women like Pelosi who gave us a much needed cackle during these stressful times.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Nancy Pelosi calling Trump “morbidly obese” on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.