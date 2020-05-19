Here’s What Happened When House Speaker Pelosi Called Trump “Morbidly Obese”

Speaker Pelosi explained that Trump is too "morbidly obese" to take hydrochloroquine.@realDonaldTrump is going to be LIVID if you retweet this video.pic.twitter.com/3yJ0hTydRl — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) May 19, 2020

It seemed like just another random Tuesday in quarantine until a clip of House Speaker Pelosi calling Trump “morbidly obese” hit Al Gore’s internet and stirred up hilarious chaos across social media.

“I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group & in his, shall we say, weight group — morbidly obese,” said Pelosi in response to Anderson Cooper’s question about Trump (allegedly) taking unproven anti-Malarial drug Hydrochloroquine to combat COVID.

Naturally, crusty Trump minions cried foul despite their burger-gobbling leader being a notorious bully who enjoys insulting strong, powerful and respected women like Pelosi who gave us a much needed cackle during these stressful times.

Nancy Pelosi just called Trump morbidly obese on national television. pic.twitter.com/c05UU0uBj0 — Adam Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) May 19, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Nancy Pelosi calling Trump “morbidly obese” on the flip.