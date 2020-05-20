Undisputed Talk: Lebron James, Mav Carter, & Paul Rivera Talk Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, & Bron’s Rumored NFL Contract [Video]

Lebron James recently hosted a virtual after-party for his Class of 2020 commencement ceremony . In addition to having Travis Scott design their Class of 2020 merch Lebron joined Mav Carter and Paul Rivera on Bron’s UNINTERRUPTED platform for an open discussion on multiple topics. Of course with the finale of Michael Jordan and ESPN’s “The Last Dance” this past Sunday the trio talked all things Jordan.

Lebron opened up about the first time he saw MJ in the flesh and no, it wasn’t while he was a professional player but while he was still in high school. Lebron described seeing MJ in real life to feeling like he saw Black Jesus. Bron even talked about playing on the same team as Jordan in a few runs and made sure to let us know they didn’t lose ANY games.

We have to be honest no one thinks a team with Michael Jordan and Lebron James is losing pick up games to anyone in the world no matter how old either of them is at the time. Lebron also opened up about a time in which Kobe Bryant almost caught a technical foul and he was able to tell the ref not to give him the foul because he would handle Kobe.

Lebron told Kobe Bryant to “knock it off “and Kobe instantly switched back into tunnel vision and locked in to finish the game. Before anyone could make a headline of him saying that, he explained in-depth the only reason he was able to do that was because of the mutual respect they shared. The most surprising topic in the hour-long discussion is Lebron finally addressing the rumors he almost went to the NFL during the NBA lockout, with many saying Lebron actually looked good during workouts and practice for football.

You can catch that story directly from Lebron’s mouth and much more below.