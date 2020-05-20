Here’s Why People Think The Phaedra Parks #RHOA Return Rumors Are Absolutely True

Remember the rumors that Phaedra Parks could be replacing Cynthia Bailey on RHOA? Well according to Cynthia herself, that’s untrue and she’ll be back for the 13th season of the Bravo reality show.

Still, rumors are continuing to swirl that Phaedra will be brought back to the reality show in some capacity.

LoveBScott reports that there’s indeed a possibility that Phaedra could return, not as a fulltime housewife but as a “friend of the show” like Tanya Sam and Marlo Hampton. Sources tell the site that the southern belle is “exploring a return to the show” and interestingly enough, Britain’s The Sun recently made similar claims.

A source exclusively told The Sun: “Phaedra is in talks to come back to the show. “RHOA is still the highest-rated Housewives series, but producers feel it hasn’t been as interesting so they want Phaedra to return.”

The rumors come amid NeNe personally campaigning for Phaedra to come back. She suggested that either Phaedra or Kim Zolciak should replace Eva and added that Phaedra has “unfinished business with Kandi.”

“I would like to see her come on as, like, a friend of the show,” NeNe told ET Online. “Play around for a couple of episodes, because I still think there’s unfinished business there. I think it is unfair for the rest of the cast to face people who they have issues with and then she doesn’t get to face who she has an issue with. So, the one time she had a real issue with somebody, all of a sudden, they have to be off the show? So, I don’t think that part is fair, and I think it’s OK for me to speak my opinion about that, Kandi, and I will continue to do so.”

LoveBScott was the first to report that Phaedra was fired back on season 9 for spreading those Kandi Burruss sex dungeon drugging rumors. Kandi’s been adamant that if Phaedra returns she’ll leave “Real Housewives of Atlanta” for good. She also added that they’ll never be friends again.

If Phaedra returns she can also reunite with her “Frick” Porsha Williams. Porsha previously said that they’re cordial after all that season 9 drama.

Would you like to see Phaedra Parks return to RHOA??? Moreover, do you think they’ll bring her back despite Kandi’s warning?