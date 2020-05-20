Good Riddance: NeNe Leakes Is STILL Getting DRAGGED For Running Away From Kandi’s Smoke And Maybe NEVER Returning

Last time we saw NeNe Leakes she was getting read for filth by Kandi on the virtual finale of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. They came to social distancing blows over shady social media posts and Kandi went toe to toe with NeNe, getting the upper hand. NeNe took it on the chin until she couldn’t any more and she left in the middle of the reunion.

Now it looks like it’s possible NeNe could be gone for good.

NeNe told People she’s on the fence about returning ever at all:

“I don’t know. I just don’t know,” NeNe confesses. “I go back and forth with it every day. I feel like it’s a big conversation I need to have with the network and with production. Because if they value their talent in some sort of way, then we need to talk. We need to come up with some sort of compromise here.” “This time, being quarantined [amid the coronavirus pandemic] has really made me appreciate a lot of things about my life anyway,” she adds. “I keep saying to people, ‘I want my life back.’ I can’t have these girls fighting with me on TV for no reason anymore. I’ve got to move forward. And if that’s all you want from me, I have to move on and I got to go. Me and my wig got to leave, honey.”

The internet is pretty fed up with the idea of NeNe and her shenanigans, even claiming that she is playing the victim.