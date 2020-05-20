Janelle Monae Spirals Into Spooky Slavery Shenanigans In New “Antebellum” Trailer

Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monae) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality (that involves sunken slavery) and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.

If that sounds terrifying, it absolutely is, and goes full Jordan Peele in this spooky new trailer:

The upcoming thriller stars Janelle Monae, Marque Richardson II, Eric Lang, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles and Jena Malon in Lionsgate’s highly anticipated release from the producer of “GET OUT” and “US,” and groundbreaking directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz (Bush+Renz) – an exciting new voice in filmmaking.

“Antebellum” hits theaters (or home box offices) on August 21.