Corny Games Win Corny Prizes: Jason Derulo Appears To Chip His Teeth On A Corn Drill In Headassey TikTok Video, Twitter Points & Laughs
Impossibly corny Pop star-turned-TikTok sensation Jason Derulo is trending after appearing to chip his front teeth on a corn drill in a hilariously headassey TikTok video that immediately went viral while proving, yet again, that he’ll do absolutely ANYTHING for attention.
Now, to be fair, Jason Derulo is loved by the people who don’t clown him on the regular, has a massive social media following and gained over 2 million new TikTok followers from the now infamous stunt that sparked hilarious chaos across the whole entire internet.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Jason Derulo accidentally chipping his teeth on a corn drill on the flip.
