InsecureHBO: Issa Rae And Prentice Penny On ‘Wine Down’ Talk Fight Aftermath & “Low Key Done” Episode 6 [Video]

Insecure episode 5 was one for the books as Issa and Molly’s tension finally came to a head at the long-awaited block party.

Episode 6, entitled “Low Key Done“, shows us the aftermath of the BFFs falling out. Issa is trying to move on in one direction and Molly in another.

Will things ever go back to “normal” after this? Think how long it took for us to see Lawrence after things between he and Issa got aired out.

Peep Issa and showrunner Prentice Penny talk about it all on the new episode of the Insecure Wine Down