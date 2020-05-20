London On Da Track’s Baby Mama Reveals She’s Cash Strapped & In Debt In Child Custody Case (Exclusive)

London On Da Track’s baby mama says she’s struggling to live within her means and is more than $20,000 in debt, BOSSIP has learned.

This week, Erica Vorters revealed the state of her finances in a new court filing that’s part of London On Da Track’s paternity and custody case against her over their toddler son, London Jr.

The 26-year-old said she pulls in $2,500 a month as a nightclub bartender, but despite living frugally, her monthly expenses top out at $3,690 a month, including $1,450 on rent, $400 on child care and is paying $40 a month to settle more than $20,000 in credit card debt, according to the filing, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Vorters previously said he’s $20,000 behind on the $1,100 a month child support that he’s supposed to be giving her to help care for the boy, however, she acknowledged that their son was currently living with London.

The mom said she doesn’t have a car, and instead spends about $350 a month to get around on public transportation, her financial affidavit says.

London sued Vorters for full custody of London Jr. earlier this year. He claimed he was concerned about Erica allegedly behaving erratically and believed he could better raise the boy.

But Vorters fired back in court papers, saying he intimidated her into letting the boy stay with his mother, and has been blocked from retrieving him. She admitted she has seen a psychiatrist, but said it was because of the stress she endured from London’s lawsuit.

A judge hasn’t yet ruled on the case.

We’ve reached out to London’s lawyer for comment.