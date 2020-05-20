Will You Be Watching?! Gayle King’s New Radio Show Will Examine Dating & Relationships In The Coronavirus Era [Video]

On Tuesday Night, Stephen Colbert and his staff at The Late Show put on yet another show from home, welcoming Gayle King onto the program for a virtual interview.

While it might be pretty redundant at this point, it goes without saying that during the interview, Gayle talks about what life is like for her right now while being quarantined. As fans continue to watch different talk shows and the interviews that happen within them, the constant coronavirus talk might become a little exhausting–but let’s be honest…what else do we have going on right now?

With that being said, it makes sense for Gayle to discuss the effects of COVID-19 during her conversation with Colbert, because her next endeavor actually has to do with one aspect of the pandemic. The CBS This Morning anchor goes on to talk candidly about what it is like for her to be single while sheltering in place, revealing how she keeps busy while all alone at home. Interestingly enough, that’s one of the topics she’s covering this Thursday at 5pm ET on her new SiriusXM radio show, Gayle King In the House, where she will examine dating and relationships in the coronavirus era.