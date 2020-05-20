Lira Galore Set To Grill Baby’s Father Pee Thomas Over Paternity Case (Exclusive)

Lira Galore has revealed plans to grill her baby’s father Pierre “Pee” Thomas in their contentious child custody and support case, BOSSIP has learned.

The mom and social media star filed court papers this week indicating that she plans to have the Quality Control Music CEO give testimony in his case against over their baby daughter, Khaleesi.

Galore’s legal team plans to depose Thomas via Zoom next month as part of the case, and his responses may be used as evidence. The model plans to depose an array of witnesses, including her therapist and officers from a local police department.

We revealed that Thomas sued Galore for custody of Khaleesi, complaining that he hadn’t seen the baby in months, alleged she conspired with a pimp against him and questioned her fitness as a mom.

The case devolved from there: Galore accused Thomas of beating her while she was pregnant with their daughter only to lure her back with gifts like cash and a Land Rover. She said he’s an Instagram dad who beat his own mother and concealed his income in order to keep his support figure on the lower end, according to court papers.

The case is ongoing.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Thomas and Galore for comment.