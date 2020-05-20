Yikes: A Rep For Ryan Seacrest Responds To Concerns He Suffered A Stroke During ‘American Idol’ Finale

Apparently, American Idol is still on the air, and on Sunday night’s remote finale, Just Sam was crowned the winner of Season 18. But besides all the excitement, viewers were also very concerned when Ryan Seacrest–who was hosting the show from his living room in Los Angeles–seemed really out of it during his hosting duties.

After fans expressed their concern that night, public concern grew even larger on Monday morning, when Kelly Ripa announced on Live with Kelly and Ryan that her co-host opted to take the morning off after his night-shift over at Idol.

This all began at the tail end of Sunday night’s broadcast when Seacrest seemed to struggle as he read his lines from the teleprompter. As if that wasn’t weird enough, his left eye suddenly took on an unusual bulging appearance right afterward.

Fans of the show–and of Seacrest–took to Twitter to express their concerns, speculating that the 45-year-old had suffered a stroke on air.

So like… I’m not a doctor and I don’t play one on TV but did Ryan Seacrest have a stroke on national TV tonight? #AmericanIdol #AnericanIdolFinale pic.twitter.com/SuuOMlv0yS — Whitney Spears (@WhitneyDuhrkopf) May 18, 2020

But according to a rep for Ryan, things are all good.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” Seacrest rep insisted in a statement to People. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home. Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest. So today he took a well-deserved day off.”

As of now, Seacrest has not personally commented on the concerns among fans about his American Idol finale appearance.