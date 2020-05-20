The Swirl: Rapper Trouble Professes Feelings For His Oatmeal Thick Criminal Defense Lawyer Boo

Alexis Skyy’s ex-boyfriend Trouble has seemingly moved on. The”Ain’t My Fault” rapper has fallen hard in a Ghost and Angela type of way –he’s dating a white criminal defense lawyer. Trouble shared images of his boo thang on Mother’s Day without specifying their connection, then last night he professed his love for his girlfriend, writing in his IG stories:

“Dey said it would take me longer than most, for I finally found you.”

Trouble’s new boo is Nicole Moorman and she’s a defense attorney living in the Atlanta area. Nicole is also a mother, sharing photos of her son on Instagram. In the past, she’s represented rapper Lil Durk amid legal troubles.

Previously, Trouble was known from throwing that despicable cucumber party that caused Reginae to put a fork in her YFN Lucci relationship. Do you think he’s trying to clean up his image by dating a lawyer?