Okay, Kyle: Asinine Freedom Fighter Gets Kicked Out Of Costco For Refusing To Wear A Mask Because He’s “Not A F***ing Sheep”

Over the past couple days, footage of an individual shopping at a Costco has gone viral, as the shopper is seen having his cart taken away while being told to exit the establishment. The whole debacle went down due to his refusal to wear a mask.

“I’m not doing it because I woke up in a free country,” the man said while filming his exchange with a Costco employee. Later on in the footage, he calls the employee a “pu**y little b***h” as he gets his shopping cart taken away from him. The whole time, his refusal put on a mask is simply because he’s “not a f***ing sheep,” which probably sounded a lot cooler in his head than it did to the rest of us watching him spew it on video.

The shopper–or non-shopper, since, ya know, he got kicked out–later addressed the incident in a video he shared to Reddit.

“This isn’t about the mask,” he insisted, according to reports from TMZ. “It’s about control, okay? You need to get that through your thick heads . . . Yes, this is a partisan issue. So leave me your f***ing comments.”

It’s not hard to imagine where this guy got this anti-mask mentality from, with people like Mike Pencestarting a a whole hashtag centered around the same ridiculousness last month after declining to wear a mask during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Natural selection, do your thing.