Extremely Honorable Virginia Family Finds $1 Million On Side Of Road & Turns It In—Would YOU?

These folks are much, much, better people than us…

Deputies believe the mail bags belonged to the postal service and that the money was meant for a bank, but how they ended up on the road side remains a mystery. https://t.co/B9KW3UeeWl — KRIS 6 News (@KRIS6News) May 19, 2020

An extremely honorable Virginia family is going viral for their actions. Emily Schantz and her Caroline County family were driving when they saw a driver swerving around an object in the road, reports WTVR. The family actually accidentally hit the object which turned out to be a bag and picked it up as well as another bag nearby.

The family originally thought the bags were filled with trash and were shocked to see that they contained close to a million dollars in cash. And instead of pocketing the loot, the family TURNED IT ALL IN to authorities.

According to Emily, they had to “do the right thing” and authorities are grateful that they did.

“For someone so honest and willing to give that almost a million dollars back, it’s exceptional on their part,” said d Maj. Scott Moser to WTVR. “Their two sons were there, so I put the lights on for them, but we are proud and they represented this county well by being so honest.”

Police believe the bags belonged to the postal service and were intended to be dropped off at a bank.

Social media’s caught wind of the story and folks can’t believe that the family didn’t swipe even a lillllllll bit of the off-course coinage for themselves especially during this COVID crisis.

A family found 1 million in cash in bags on the side of the road in a county in VA and they turned it in because it’s not there’s pic.twitter.com/EsthbHJVFa — ❤️ DANI LUCKS ❤️ (@LucksDani) May 19, 2020

LMAOOO!

Would YOU turn in $1 million you found on the side of the road???