So Sad: Body Of 39-Year-Old WWE Star Shad Gaspard Washed Up On Venice Beach 3 Days After He Went Missing

We hoped and prayed that it wouldn’t come to this but unfortunately, the nightmare is real.

According to CNN, the body of Shad Gaspard, a 39-year-old WWE wrestling star, has washed up on Venice Beach three days after he initially went missing. Someone passing by said they saw a body on the beach and called the police. Gaspard was swimming with his 10-year-old son at recently opened Marina Del Rey on Sunday when suddenly he went was unable to be located.

“When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea,” the department said.

As a member of the WWE, Shad was one half of the tag-team known as Cryme Tyme with his partner JTG. From 2006 until 2010 Gaspard worked for Vince McMahon’s company until he decided to leave and commit to pursuing acting full-time. Those efforts lead to roles in both Think Like a Man Too and The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time.

We can’t even begin to imagine what that baby boy is feeling right now having to relive the moment he lost his daddy over and over again. Our prayers go out to him and our deepest condolences go out to Shad’s family and friends.