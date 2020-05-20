Future’s Baby Mama Eliza Reign Files Libel Suit Against Rapper Over “Hoe” Jibes (Exclusive)

Future’s baby mama Eliza Reign has had enough of the rapper allegedly threatening her and trashing talking her in public and online.

Today, the mom and social media star filed a countersuit against Future for libel and intentional infliction of emotional distress for publicly ridiculing her in his bid to gaslight the public into believing that he wasn’t the father of their daughter, BOSSIP can reveal.

Eliza said Future has done all he can to make her and their toddler’s life “miserable,” including calling her a “hoe” in his music and on social media, claiming she was mentally ill, had a “check baby” to extract money from him, was a scammer and was stalking him – all the while dodging both her and the court’s attempts to have him take a DNA test.

She also accused Future of threatening to hurt her while she was pregnant to coerce her into terminating the pregnancy – even having people show up at her job, court docs state.

Future furthered her humiliation by berating Reign in his song “Last Name,” and Reign included texts she said were from Future where he raged at her for giving their daughter his surname.