Straaaaait SoundClash: #VERZUZ Announces Memorial Day Event: Bounty Killer VS. Beenie Man

This past weekend, Verzuz online delivered us another amazing face-off between Ludacris and Nelly. In case you missed it, Ludacris was crowned the undisputed winner on social media, which was thanks to both his incredible catalogue and some technical difficulties on Nelly’s behalf. Verzuz has been one of the few positive things to come out of quarantine life in 2020 and will keep delivering surprising line ups for the near feature to help keeps folks home and safe. Now, Verzuz is already on to its next battle announcing a soundclash between Bounty Killer and Beenie Man.

This battle marks a rematch almost 20 years in the making. The event will go down for Memorial Day Weekend starting at 8 P.M. Eastern on Saturday, May 23. As always, the event will be held on Instagram, which has gone above and beyond to make these battles seamless by finally removing that hour cut off and is now making sure the live sessions can host as many viewers as possible. The two legends are sure to draw in a strong crowd from all over the world and give us a battle for the ages.

Will you be watching?!