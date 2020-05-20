Tracee Ellis Ross Releases Official Music Video For “Love Myself”, Her First Single Off ‘The High Note’ Soundtrack

Emmy Nominated and Golden Globe® Award-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross released the official music video to “Love Myself” today.

“Love Myself” is the first single to the upcoming film The High Note in which Tracee Ellis Ross stars in as recording artist “Grace Davis.”

Last week, Tracee Ellis Ross debuted “Love Myself” on Instagram Live to fans and friends like, Michelle Obama, Janelle Monáe, Lena Waithe, Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington, her incredible mother Diana Ross, and more.

Written by Sarah Aarons [Alessia Cara, John Legend, Khalid] and Greg Kurstin [Paul McCartney, P!nk, Céline Dion], “Love Myself” is a pivotal song in the movie performed by Tracee Ellis Ross as “Grace Davis.” This notably marks the first time the actress has released a song, which highlights her dynamic voice as “Grace Davis” and sets the stage for both the record and the film.

The video will make its broadcast debut on BET Thursday 5/21 at noon Eastern via their cable TV music platforms BET Soul and BET Her.

Republic Records and Focus Features recently announced the release of The High Note Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on May 29, 2020. The soundtrack will arrive the same day as the film, which will be available on at home on demand.

Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins [Michael Jackson, Beyoncé], the 15-song Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features new recordings by cast members Ross and Kelvin Harrison, Jr.

Beyond “Love Myself,” Ross delivers stunning performances of “Bad Girl,” “Stop For A Minute,” “New To Me,” and a duet with Harrison, Jr. on “Like I Do.” Additionally, classics from Donny Hathaway, Maxine Brown, and Aretha Franklin as well as the single “Mind Over Matter” by Anthony Ramos round out the tracklisting (see below).

The High Note (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Love Myself (The High Note) – Tracee Ellis Ross

Stop For A Minute – Tracee Ellis Ross

Let’s Stay Together – Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Share Your Love with Me – Aretha Franklin

You Send Me – Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Oh No Not My Baby – Maxine Brown

Bad Girl – Tracee Ellis Ross

Track 8 – Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Mind Over Matter – Anthony Ramos

Chemistry – Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Jealous Guy (Live at The Bitter End 1971) – Donny Hathaway

New to Me – Tracee Ellis Ross

Like I Do – Tracee Ellis Ross & Kelvin Harrison Jr.

BONUS

You Send Me (Darkchild Mix) – Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Love Myself (Film Version) – Tracee Ellis Ross

We had the opportunity to watch the film early and it is really a great one. We can’t wait for y’all to see it.