Lawsuits: Producer Accuses Tinashe Of Swiping And Releasing Song Without Paying A Dime

It might be time for Tinashe to throw in the towel and pay up if the following accusations are true...

An artist and music producer from Australia named William Kissas aka Will K is suing ‘Nashe and another singer named MakJ for copyright infringement and fraudulent misrepresentation, according to The Blast. Will K says he was in contact with MakJ back in February 2019 regarding, “putting together some musical tracks and recordings” for future recording sessions with Tinashe.

After sending over his “own original musical tracks and recordings” via DropBox, he says, Tinashe used his work and turned it into her song “Save Room For Us.” Unfortunately he says he didn’t receive any production credit or compensation for his work. Ouch.

Moving along, the upset producer doesn’t just want his cut of the track but he’s asking for all profits made by the defendants along with attorney fees. Will K says neither Majk or Tinashe asked for permission to use his work and they have benefited financially from the commercial success of the track. He wants the court to grant him an injunction prohibiting Tinashe from continuing to sell the track along with unspecified damages.

Hopefully they all get this figured out soon, right?