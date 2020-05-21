One of the few things keeping us together during these stressfully uncertain times is the internet that continues to bless us with essential memes like our latest viral obsession where pre-rona plans are compared to post-rona plans with a hilarious splash of nostalgia.

At this point, it’s safe to say 2020 is a complete flop while reigning as the biggest (and spiciest) dumpster fire of our lifetime with no signs of even slightly getting better.

But hey, all we can do is stay positive, keep our binge lists updated and continue to laugh at endless social media ridiculousness.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) ‘my plans vs. 2020’ memes on the flip.