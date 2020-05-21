Russian nurse punished for wearing only underwear beneath transparent PPE
Kinky COVID Care: “Hot” Russian Nurse Disciplined For Wearing “Lingerie” Underneath See-Thru PPE Uniform
That’s one way to care for your patients.
A 20-something nurse at a Tula Regional Clinical Hospital in Russia has been punished for wearing what appears to be a bra and panty set underneath her transparent PPE suit while treating COVID-19 patients. According to The Sun, the unidentified “hot” nurse told the higher-ups that she did not realize that her suit was see-thru but that a full uniform made her uncomfortably warm.
The photo of the nurse has gone insanely viral and she has been cited for “non-compliance with the requirements for medical clothing”. The regional health ministry says that “a disciplinary sanction was applied to the nurse of the infectious diseases department who violated (uniform) requirements”.
Oh yeah, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that this nurse worked on an all-male wing of the coronavirus ward. As you might imagine, there was very little brouhaha amount them about their nurse’s skivvy attire.
One patient said there was no objection from men in the ward while admitting there was “some embarrassment”.
At least she had their undivided attention *shrug*. Sharing is caring.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.