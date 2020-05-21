WELP: Lori Loughlin And Her Hubby Mossimo Giannulli Agree To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scam

In white folks (who are going to jail) news…

Aunt Becky’s guilty. That’s what actress Lori Loughlin is admitting after months of putting up a fight in that messy college admissions scandal. As previously reported Lori, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, Felicity Huffman, and several other WEALTHY parents reportedly used an elaborate scheme to help their children cheat on college entrance exams and falsify athletic records to secure them admission to schools like Yale, Georgetown, and Stanford.

Felicity Huffman was already sentenced to 14 days in prison, was fined $30,000, received a year of supervised release, and was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service. Meanwhile, the feds aren’t’ being as lenient with Lori and Mossimo.

TMZ reports that Lori and Mossimo have each agreed to plead guilty to one conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud for allegedly paying $500K to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits. Mossimo will also plead guilty to honest services wire and mail fraud. For their crimes Lori will spend 2 months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, and be on 2 years probation. She also has to perform 250 hours of community service. Mossimo will serve 5 months in prison with a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

It’s interesting to see these two have a change of tune, just two weeks ago they were adamant about pleading not guilty and wanted their charges dismissed.

What do YOU think about Aunt BeckyLori Loughlin going to jail???