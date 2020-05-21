Chicken-N-Weird: Ludacris Explains What He ACTUALLY Meant By That Controversial R. Kelly Lyric

While everyone was understandably excited for the Verzuz battle between Nelly and Ludacris last week, things took a weird turn once the latter played some unreleased music, revealing questionable lyrics that had people ready to call it a night and delete the Instagram app completely.

While Nelly was working his way through his WiFi woes, Luda killed some time by playing some of his new music. In a song that seemingly addressed the current state of the culture in America, Luda had a bar about R. Kelly that had everyone in the chat raising their eyebrows.

“The world screwed if n***as pouring drinks like Bill Huxtable,” he raps on the song. “I love R. Kelly but around my daughters, I’m not comfortable.”

Ludacris new song ft Lil Wayne and it's starts with "I love R.Kelly, but around my daughters I'm uncomfortable" pic.twitter.com/xLRF6mHspK — Mr Fab (@tweetKOBO) May 16, 2020

Obviously, this mention of R. Kelly–especially the part where he says he loves the man–didn’t sit well with fans, which resulted in the Atlanta rapper getting a ton of backlash on social media. Because of that, Luda decided to respond to the controversy in a virtual interview with Atlanta’s V103 radio station and Big Tigger.

“Sometimes when you speak on records, you speakin’ like it’s just me and you having a conversation,” the rapper explained. “But you just speaking and just being honest. I saw that a lot of people kind of misconstrued or just didn’t understand what I’m saying,” Luda said before throwing the question to Tigger, asking him what he thought he meant by the bar.

When the host said that he thinks Ludacris was saying he respects R. Kelly’s cultural contributions, but as a father of daughters, he thinks his personal decisions are unsettling, Luda called Tigger a “smart man.”

