A Lil’ Positivity: Chad Johnson Leaves A $1,000 Tip At Newly Reopened Cuban Restaurant In Florida

The man formerly known as Chad Ochocinco is always using his successful NFL career–and the money he got from it–to give back to those in need. Now, he’s taking his paying it forward efforts even further by helping someone whose job was heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the former wide receiver visited the newly reopened restaurant in Cooper City, Florida: Havana’s Cuban Cuisine. After his enjoying his meal, which came out to $37, Johnson went out of his way to give the waitress who served him something to smile about, leaving a massive $1,000 tip.

“Proverbs 11:25,” the baller captioned a picture of the receipt that he posted on his own Twitter. The scripture he referenced touches on the importance of philanthropy, reading: “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.” He elaborated on this notion with the note he left the employee.

On the actual receipt, he wrote, “Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps. I LOVE YOU.”

Johnson wasn’t the only one posting a picture of his receipt, either. Havana’s Cuban Cuisine went on their Facebook page to thank Chad for his “continued patronage” and “generosity to our employees now during these most difficult times.”

This generous tip from Johnson came on the day restaurants were allowed to reopen for dine-in service in Broward County, nearly two months after they closed to help flatten the curve, leaving a lot of waiters and waitresses out of jobs.